Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have put their Montecito, California, mansion on the market for $45 million, Sotheby's International Realty confirmed

The home known as "The Villa," was designed in the 1930s by architect Wallace Frost, according to broker Suzanne Perkins.

The 10,500-square-foot residence features six-bedroom, six-bathroom nine fireplaces, a media room, multiple libraries, a regal living room, a formal dining room, stainless-steel appliances, relaxing stone terraces and exquisite landscaping on 16.88 acres in the hills surrounding Santa Barbara.

"͞The house is always surprising. It reveals itself to you in new ways every day. It͛s not overly manicured or tidy. It͛s not overly precious or perfect. And it͛s a home that manages to be both spacious and cozy at once," DeGeneres said.