Wal-Mart Introduces the 'Crotilla': A Tortilla-Croissant Mashup

    Four years after the "cronut" emerged on the scene, croissant lovers can rejoice with yet another pastry hybrid.

    The "Crotilla," from Wal-Mart's in-house bakery, crosses the croissant and tortilla, "Today" reported.

    About the size of a small flour tortilla, the "Crotilla" has the buttery taste and texture of a croissant.

    They're intended to be used, among other things, for sandwiches, a Wal-Mart spokesperson told "Today."

    "Crotillas" come in packs of eight and sell for $3.98 in participating Wal-Mart bakery departments nationwide.

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
