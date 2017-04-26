Home in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' 'True Blood' for Sale

The front of the house at 11947 Iredell St. has been featured countless times as the home in the lead-in of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." It was also used in the filming of "True Blood" and "Rome." Not to mention George Clooney lives down the street, and Bruno Mars lives in the neighborhood.

The seven-bedroom, Italian-style estate is listed as move-in ready for $8.9 million.



"It transports you to Italy, to another world," said listing agent Robert E Howell of Keller Williams Beverly Hills. The owners "extensively" remodeled the property in 2005, Howell says, with inspiration from Medici Castle in Florence.



A rare open house has been planned from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. More details and contact info here.