Hollywood Tours Investigation: Groupon Takes Down Ads

As a result of the NBC4 I-Team series exposing lies and dangers on some Hollywood celebrity tours, Groupon is taking action.
The online coupon site has removed all of the advertisements and is offering customers refunds. A two hour celebrity tour, before a discount, goes for as much as $60 a person.
It all stems from an NBC4 investigation, which began in 2015.
The team found guides taking customers through the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills, making up where many celebrities live.
The I-Team also spoke with experts who say the passengers were being driven in unsafe vans.
The I-Team reached out to Groupon after finding the deals still being advertised online.
Within two hours, the ads were taken down. Insiders say it's a big hit to their industry, because many people buy their tickets online.
"Well that certainly is a step in putting pressure on some of these companies," Leron Gubler told the I-Team.
He's the President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
Gubler says he's working closely with Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, who introduced new legislation as a result of the NBC4 investigation.
"This bill in Sacramento would actually change things. It would mandate inspections and certifications for the tour buses," said Gubler.
If you purchased a tour on Groupon, customers who want to request a refund should visit www.groupon.com/support.