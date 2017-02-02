The stunning home surveillance video shows two teenage boys sitting on a couch, playing video games and eating pizza, when suddenly a laptop bursts into a ball of fire just three feet away. Video broadcast Thursday Feb. 2, 2107 on NBC4. (Published 28 minutes ago)

"Thank God it didn't explode in my face," said 18-year-old Devon Johnson, describing the fireball that engulfed his Dell laptop, while it was charging on the couch in his parent's Thousand Oaks home last month.

There have been hundreds of reports of laptops, cellphones and other consumer electronics catching on fire in recent years. But rarely are these spectacular fires caught on video. The Johnson's home security cameras captured their laptop catching fire not once, but four times.

Devon had plugged in his four-year old laptop to charge, and a few hours later smoke began shooting out the side of the computer before it burst into flames. The fire burned a large hole in the sofa and destroyed the computer.

Tips: Preventing Fire in Your Devices

But the Johnson's consider themselves lucky. Devon and his friend Andrew were supposed to have gone to the movies with Devon's parents at the time the laptop was charging.

"Had he gone to the movies, our house would have been gone," said Tori Johnson, Devon's mother.

And had Devon been using his laptop on his lap at the time of the fire, Tori said, "It would have been devastating. He would have been burned."

According to the family's video, the fiery ordeal went on for nearly seven minutes.

After Devon blew out the first fire, his friend Andrew unplugged the laptop. They then took it outside and put it on a table. Three minutes later, while unplugged, the computer caught on fire again. Devon once again blew out the flames. And, after another three minutes passed, flames shot out of the laptop for a third time. This time, Devon used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

Thinking the fire was out, he moved closer to inspect the laptop. As he got close, it erupted into flames yet again, almost injuring the teenager. He sprayed it again with the extinguisher, putting out the fire for good.

The fire appears to have come from the Dell laptop's lithium-ion battery. That's the same type of battery technology that's been recalled for causing fires in Hoverboards, Samsung Galaxy smartphones and a variety of laptops. In 2006, Dell recalled 4.1 million laptop batteries because of the risk of fire. Last week, Hewlett Packard recalled 101,000 laptop batteries, which the Consumer Product Safety Commission said could overheat and catch on fire.

"They get hot for various reasons," said Bruce Dunn, professor of Materials Science and Engineering at UCLA. Dunn is one of the country's leading experts on lithium-ion batteries.

"Sometimes, that heat can be a (manufacturing) defect. And lots of times it's abuse. The battery is dropped on the floor, its punctured," said Dunn, whose team at UCLA is developing a battery that will never catch on fire.

The Johnson family wants to know what caused their laptop to go up in flames, almost setting their home on fire. They said no one ever dropped the laptop. So they emailed video of the incident to Dell and sent photos of the burned up device.

"It just exploded. So why, why is this happening?" asked Tori Johnson.

In response to questions about what caused the fire, Dell provided the following statement to NBC4: "Dell places the highest priority on product safety. We are coordinating directly with Mr. Johnson to retrieve the product and will conduct a complete investigation to validate its origin and understand its full history. There is a wide spectrum of potential reasons for what's seen in the video. On a related note, Dell products are not involved with HP's recent battery recall."

Dr. Dunn at UCLA said there are steps you can take to help prevent lithium-ion batteries in your laptop from catching fire, including: