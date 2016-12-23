Last-Minute Gift-Giving Hacks

The holidays are almost upon us and there’s a lot of us still panicking about the perfect gift for someone on our list.
With one day left until Christmas, Randy Mac has your back -- he’s got a cheat sheet for last-minute shopping.
You’re going down our list, checking it twice. You say “Oh my God, I forgot something for Aunt Edna.”
What do you do?
Here’s our cheat sheet:
- No clothes -- they take too long to shop for.
- No online orders because they’ll never get here in time.
- Go online and reserve at a local store. That way you know it’ll be in stock when you get there, all you have to do is pick it up from the customer service counter.
- Go really late. Crowds thin out on Christmas Eve and it’s much easier to get in and out of stores in those final hours. Think between 7 and 9 p.m. It’s cutting it close but you’ll make up the time in the store.
Forget about last-minute, let’s talk last-second. If you really procrastinate and you’re in a panic, here’s what you do:
- Re-gift something. You have to be a little sneaky with this one. Make sure it doesn’t get back to the person who gave it to you.
- Option two is the better one: get them a gift card to a store they’ll actually like. Gift cards are a little impersonal so here’s the trick -- pair it with something else. Go to their favorite coffee shop and buy them a mug. Put it together and bam! Merry Christmas!
Published at 7:49 PM PST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 10:59 PM PST on Dec 23, 2016