Last-Minute Gift-Giving Hacks

The holidays are almost upon us and there’s a lot of us still panicking about the perfect gift for someone on our list.

With one day left until Christmas, Randy Mac has your back -- he’s got a cheat sheet for last-minute shopping.

You’re going down our list, checking it twice. You say “Oh my God, I forgot something for Aunt Edna.”

What do you do?

Here’s our cheat sheet:

No clothes -- they take too long to shop for.

No online orders because they’ll never get here in time.

Go online and reserve at a local store. That way you know it’ll be in stock when you get there, all you have to do is pick it up from the customer service counter.

Go really late. Crowds thin out on Christmas Eve and it’s much easier to get in and out of stores in those final hours. Think between 7 and 9 p.m. It’s cutting it close but you’ll make up the time in the store.

Forget about last-minute, let’s talk last-second. If you really procrastinate and you’re in a panic, here’s what you do:

Re-gift something. You have to be a little sneaky with this one. Make sure it doesn’t get back to the person who gave it to you.