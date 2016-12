British pop star George Michael rose to fame as half of the boy band Wham!, then maintained a storied and, at times, controversial career before dying at age 53 in December 2016. He was famous for songs like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," ''Young Guns (Go For It)" and "Faith." He performed at the 2012 Olympics in London, in front of a home crowd of Britons. Here is a look back at some of the major points of his career.