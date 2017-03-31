Dads Get Hairdo Help By KSL-TV UP NEXT XDads Get Hairdo HelpLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbclosangeles.com/multimedia/Dads-Get-Hairdo-Help_Dallas-Fort-Worth-417695563.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbclosangeles.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=417695563&videoID=C_TN9apXa9i0&origin=nbclosangeles.com&sec=multimedia&subsec=&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«» A Utah salon offered a Daddy-Daughter hairdo class to arm dads with the tools they need to tackle the task. Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest multimedia updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters