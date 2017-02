When a pup loves his human. K-9 Kenobi showed off the real bond of a patrol pup and his officer during a professional photo shoot Friday. Indiana Conservation Officer Levi Knach and his K-9 partner Kenobi were in the middle of the photos when the sweet moment bubbled up. But Indiana State Parks was quick to point out that though Kenobi is adorable, he's a well trained tracker and very good at his job. See the photo shoot that garnered more than 5,000 likes and thousands of shares: