This month, 93-year-old WWII veteran Herbert Krueger from Iowa finally got all the medals he was awarded during his service. Krueger earned 15 medals for playing a key role in stopping an attack in Italy, but only received the Bronze Star. He sent his discharge papers to his senator after seeing stories of other aging veterans getting their long overdue medals. He now has all 15 of his awards and his granddaughter is hoping to put them on display for him.