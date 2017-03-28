Waiter's Act of Kindness Goes Viral By WAND-TV UP NEXT XWaiter's Act of Kindness Goes ViralLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbclosangeles.com/multimedia/Waiters-Act-of-Kindness-Goes-Viral_Dallas-Fort-Worth-417343293.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbclosangeles.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=417343293&videoID=xoKjzu3M3wtQ&origin=nbclosangeles.com&sec=multimedia&subsec=&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«» A server at an IHOP in Springfield, Illinois is earning social media acclaim for helping a disabled customer. Published 47 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest multimedia updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters