One person has died after their car hit a curb and went airborne, flying 80 to 100 feet before rolling and landing upside down, Oceanside Police said.

The crash happened at approximately 10:55 p.m. Saturday near State Route 76 and Canyon Drive, Oceanside police Sgt. Richard Schickel said.

Police first rushed to the scene to respond to 911 reports of a collision in the area. When they arrived, they found a single car off the roadway north of the intersection, Schickel said.

The 2008 Honda Civic was heading north on Canyon Drive and went through the intersection, Schickel said. The car hit a curb and then a retaining wall, Schickel said. The impact sent the car airborne.

The Honda flew 80 to 100 feet into the air before landing on the bike path and rolling over and landing upside down, Schickel said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the car.

The cause of the crash and other factors involved are not known.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Accident Investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431.