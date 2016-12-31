The scene of the deadly fire at a mobile home in Escondido on Dec. 29, 2016.

A 11-year-old boy who was on life support after a mobile home fire on Escondido last Thursday has died on Friday, the Medical Examiner confirmed.

Now his family, already encumbered with grief from another child's death in the fire must also face the loss of their son. A family spokesperson told NBC 7 on Friday that they would donate the organs of their son, Diego Flores, after he was declared brain dead and surviving on life support.

Diego was caught in the fire sparked by a Christmas tree in a mobile home in San Diego's North County in the early morning. His 5-year-old niece Ellie Orozco was also killed in the fire.

There were nine people in the home when the flames ignited. Three adults attempted to remove all the children. When first responders arrived at the scene, there were two children still trapped inside, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner (ME).

Diego was taken to the Palomar Medical Center and then the UCSD Medical Center, according to ME. The other child, Ellie, was killed at the scene.

The little's boys condition continued to steadily decline until he was declared brain dead on Friday.

A neighbor to the mobile home, Cristina Zazueta, told NBC 7 she heard the mother screaming hysterically, 'My brother and my daughter are in there,' as the flames consumed the place.

Investigators from the Escondido Fire Department said the fire may have been caused by an unattended candle or a faulty extension cord sparked by the Christmas tree in the family's living room.

The mobile home lacked smoke detectors or a fire alarm, which could have limited the fire's destruction, according to investigators.