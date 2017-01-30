The suspect, age 48, is suspected of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Mexican authorities arrested a 48-year-old man Friday who is accused of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter in Tijuana, the Baja California District Attorney's (DA) office confirmed.

The victim is now seven-months pregnant, according to the DA.

A report was filed on Jan. 17, but the alleged sexual assault took place back in June 2016. Once the DA received the report, an investigation was held by the Sexual Offenses and Domestic Violence Unit.

The suspect was booked into the State Penitentiary on Friday, where his legal situation will be determined, according to the DA.

We're not releasing the name of the suspect to protect the victim in this case.