Border Patrol agents seized nearly $2.8 million in drugs in San Diego and Imperial Valley counties over the weekend.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), about 808 pounds of drugs, including cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin were seized at several ports of entries in the two counties.

The seizures occurred between Friday and Sunday.

CBP said 19 wanted fugitives were also taken into custody. The fugitives were wanted for various outstanding felony warrants, including larceny, assault and dangerous drugs.