The San Francisco 49ers have released cornerback Tramaine Brock after he was arrested by Santa Clara police in connection to a domestic incident, the team announced Friday. Robert Handa reports.

Police said Brock, 28, was arrested Thursday for felony domestic violence and booked into Santa Clara County Jail. His bail has been set at $50,000.

Officers responded at 9:35 p.m. to investigate a report of a domestic violence incident.

Sources tell NBC Bay Area Brock's girlfriend, who is also the mother of his two children, called 911. When officers arrived they found the woman had marks around her neck, according to sources.

Brock declined to comment when asked about the incident after posting bail and leaving the Santa Clara County Main Jail Friday afternoon.

The National Football League on Friday said the matter is being reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy.

The alleged incident involving Brock marks the 15th time a 49ers player has been arrested since 2012, which is the most in the NFL in that time.

The most recent arrest was reported in September when police said then 49ers fullback Bruce Miller attacked a 70-year-old man at a hotel in San Francisco. Miller was also arrested for misdemeanor battery in Santa Clara in 2015.

Ray McDonald was arrested three times during his tenure as a defensive lineman for the 49ers. His most profile case was three years ago when he was suspected of attacking his pregnant fiance. Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

The 49ers player arrested the most is Aldon Smith. The linebacker was arrested five times since 2012.

Smith's most recent arrest came in 2015 when police said he hit a parked car while under the influence of alcohol in Santa Clara. The 49ers released him the day after that arrest.

No other information was immediately available.