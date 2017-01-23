The San Diego Humane Society give a behind-the-scenes look at the rescue efforts for the yorkies removed from a North County hoarder house. (Published 2 hours ago)

More than 90 Yorkshire terriers and Yorkshire terrier mix breed dogs are receiving medical attention after they were rescued from a North County hoarder home last week.

The San Diego Humane Society helped rescue the 92 dogs on Friday from unsanitary conditions in a North County home. Officials said the owner sought out help for the animals.

“The owners of these dogs are an elderly couple who reached out to us for help,” said Stephen MacKinnon, Chief of Humane Law Enforcement for San Diego Humane Society, in a statement. “We see this type of situation all too often when well-intentioned people get in over their heads.”

The dogs were taken to the San Diego Humane Society's San Diego campus.

Over the weekend, veterinarians and animal care teams examined the rescued pups. Some dogs had to had their coats shaved to remove heavy tangles. Others needed medication for wounds and other ailments.

“We always dread seeing a situation like this. It's tragic for the animals and often for the people involved. But when this happens, our first response is always for the animals," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO for San Diego Humane Society, in a statement.

"We want to get them away from a dangerous situation as quickly and compassionately as possible-both for the animals and the people involved," said Weitzman in a statement.

Veterinarians with the Humane Society estimate the dogs will need a few weeks before they are ready for adoption. The Humane Society estimates the dogs will become available for adoption mid to late February.

At this time, the Humane Society is not keeping a waiting list. Dogs will become available on a first-come, first-serve basis.