A Sinkhole Named 'Steve:' CHP Names Big Hole on Highway 13 in Oakland | NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
White House Press Briefing
LA

A Sinkhole Named 'Steve:' CHP Names Big Hole on Highway 13 in Oakland

By Lisa Fernandez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The CHP Oakland division named a sinkhole along Highway 13 “Steve” on Monday morning. “Please be careful as you pass Steve on southbound 13 in Oakland,” the CHP tweeted. (Published 2 minutes ago)

    It may not be the biggest sinkhole in the world.

    But it’s possibly the only one with a name. At least a name conceived by the California Highway Patrol.

    The CHP Oakland division named a sinkhole along Highway 13 “Steve” on Monday morning. “Please be careful as you pass Steve on southbound 13 in Oakland,” the CHP tweeted.

    And then for Steve's creation story: “Steve was born this morning at about 5:20 a.m. on southbound SR-13 just north of Broadway Terrace," the CHP wrote on Facebook. "Steve is approximately 5 feet in diameter and 10 feet deep.”

    As far as the CHP Oakland knows, it could be the first time a sinkhole has ever been named. (Though, no agency is known to really track the naming of sinkholes.)

    As for why Steve?

    The CHP tweeted: "Why not?"

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices