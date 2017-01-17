Family members of a Navy service member killed in a suspected road rage crash cried in court as investigators testified. NBC 7's Regina Ruiz reports. (Published Friday, Nov. 20, 2015)

A woman accused of intentionally running over a Navy service member in a suspected road rage crash in 2015 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, according to her defense attorney.

Chief Petty Officer Zach Buob, 39, died on May 28, 2015 when his motorcycle was struck by driver Darla Renee Jackson, 26, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers said. Prosecutors have argued that Jackson ran over Buob intentionally.

On Tuesday, Jackson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to her defense attorney, Stephen Cline. One count of murder was dropped.

Court proceedings in the case have been going on for nearly two years.

At a previous hearing, the CHP detective who investigated the case described the witness accounts of the crash where Jackson was seen accelerating into the motorcycle, which had slowed down prior to the impact.

CHP Detective Brad Clinkscales testified that Jackson's story changed throughout their investigation.

"She stated as soon as the motorcycle hit her and flipped her off, she said she wasn't going to let him do that; she wanted to get his information," Clinkscales testified.

Black box results from the car show Jackson did "very little" to stop from the 95 miles per hour she was driving six seconds before the crash, investigators said. When she hit the motorcycle, she was driving 81 miles per hour.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers said Jackson and Buob, who was driving a red Ducati motorcycle, got into some type of disagreement on the roadway. According to Clinkscales, Jackson said Buob slowed down, shook his head, and hit the right side of her car for no reason.

Cline has said the fatal crash was an accident and that Jackson has been diagnosed with severe Complex Trauma Disorder.

"She had no criminal history prior to that date. The prosecution has gone to great lengths during the pendency of this case to paint the defendant as a crazed woman with an explosive temper prone to violent outbursts," Cline said.

Cline said that the defense's argument that Jackson accelerated toward Buob was based off one witness who had "a slew of impeachment/bias issues."

"In fact, none of the other percipient witnesses, including the second witness in passenger seat of that same vehicle corroborate this witness’ claims. In fact, all of the other percipient witnesses’ statements conflict with this witness’ version of events," Cline said.

That day, Buob sped past her and kicked her car after getting back about something, Cline said.

Jackson ultimately hit the Ducati from behind and ran over the rider, CHP officers said.

Buob died a short time after the crash at the hospital. The service member served 20 years in the military, and his friends mourned the fact that, despite carrying out so many tours, he died in his home country.

Jackson faces a maximum of 11 years in prison. She will be sentenced on April 14 in the South Bay.