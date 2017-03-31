Albany High School students continue to rally against racism on campus. Thom Jensen reports.

Albany High School students continue to rally against racism on campus.

The school's Black Student Union held a demonstration Friday afternoon to keep the light on the issue of equality after a group of boys posted pictures of minority classmates online along with racist symbolisms.

Friday's rally caps a week of demonstrations at Albany High School condemning racism.

"I think this is a great way to show people how to be empathetic," student Talia Weston said.

On Thursday, hundreds of students staged a "sit in" to protest the inaction of school officials against the kids who posted racist images of fellow students on an Instagram account.

The posts included pictures of minority students next to nooses. Others images showed students next to apes.