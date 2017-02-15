Good news for frequent fliers departing from San Diego International Airport.

The all-you-can-fly airline, Surf Air, plans to expand its service to Montgomery Field later this year.

The airline already flies out of Carlsbad's McClellan-Palomar Airport, where it takes passengers to the LA Metro area, Santa Barbara or Hawthorne Municipal Airport.

The Santa Monica-based airline confirmed to NBC 7 San Diego that its expanded service will launch sometime during the second quarter of this year, though officials did not want to commit to a specific start date.

The flight schedule has not been finalized, Surf Air officials told NBC 7, but a pre-sale on the airline's website shows five daily flight options to the Los Angeles area and back, through Hawthorne Municipal Airport.

Frequent fliers pay a one-time fee of $1,000 as well as a monthly membership fee of $1,950. In return, Surf Air mebers can fly whenever and wherever the airline goes, sans security lines.