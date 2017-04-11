An anonymous donor's kind gift to the County Animal Services' Spirit Fund will help dozens of sick and injured animals get the specialized medical care they need.

The donor gifted the fund more than $101,000, raising the fund's total from $127,315 to $228,597. The County Board of Supervisors approved the donation during their meeting Tuesday.

The County's Spirit Fund helps sick and injured animals get back to full health through specialized surgery, medicine and follow-up care.

“Thanks to the compassion and generosity of not only this donor but everyone else that has donated to the Spirit Fund, we’ll be able to continue to provide veterinary care above and beyond the capabilities of our shelters, giving more animals the chance at a forever home,” said County Animal Services Director Daniel DeSousa in a statement.

The fund was first launched in July 2008 when a 10-week-old puppy was found beaten near the U.S.-Mexico border. Officials named her Spirit because of her loving attitude, despite her injuries.

The County received so many donations at that time, they started the Spirit Medical Trust Fund to help other animals in need of expensive treatment.

To donate to the fund, click here.