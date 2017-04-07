Man Wanted in Las Vegas Nabbed at Border, Tried to Use Tourist Visa

A man wanted in an attempted homicide and an arson investigation in Las Vegas was apprehended Thursday by U.S. officials at the U.S.-Mexico border south of San Diego.

Antonio Perez, 42, tried to use a tourist visa to enter into the U.S., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Perez attempted to cross via the Otay Mesa port of entry at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, officers said.

However, an officer checking the tourist visa noticed some inconsistencies and flagged him for a secondary inspection.

When officials checked Perez’ fingerprints against a national database, they found two warrants – one, no bail, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and a second, $250,00 bail, issued by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Perez was booked into the San Diego County Jail to await extradition.