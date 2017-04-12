BART Receives Backlash for 'Avoiding Creeps 101' PSA

A back pedal from BART after its new ad campaign raised some eyebrows.

Bay Area Rapid Transit is backpedaling after its new advertising campaign raised some eyebrows.

Many people took to social media to blast BART's public service announcement called "Avoiding Creeps 101." Some said it was insensitive to the victims and should instead focus on the perpertrators.

The advertisement was posted as part of sexual assault awareness month.

The revised advertisement is now called "Don't Be Creepy 101."

Riders interviewed by NBC Bay Area were not too concerned about the wording, but instead glad BART is addressing the issue.

"I think it's helpful because I take BART every day," said Jenny Guilday, a BART passenger. "You can't really hear what's going on around you."

The PSA on BART's Facebook page includes a longer explanation of the transit agency's stance on so-called creeps.