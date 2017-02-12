Baby Gray Whale Reportedly Spotted in San Diego Bay

Authorities are searching for a baby Gray Whale that swam into the San Diego Bay Sunday morning, hoping to create a safe zone to protect it from boats in the area.

The U.S. Coast Guard began searching after an initial report at approximately 8:15 a.m. of a young gray whale entering the bay.

The Coast Guard contacted National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) and has a boat out looking for the whale. If they find the whale, they would create a safety zone to keep high speed vessels out of the area directly surrounding it.

It is unclear what part of the bay the whale may be in.

Coast Guard officials were told Gray Whales commonly pass through the region this time of year.