Bay Area Officers Chip in After Girl Scouts' Cookie Stand Robbed | NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Check Interactive Radar Maps
LA

Bay Area Officers Chip in After Girl Scouts' Cookie Stand Robbed

By Associated Press

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

    Union City police officers in the Bay Area reached for their own wallets after Girl Scouts had their proceeds stolen outside a grocery store.

    The East Bay Times reports that police have so far donated more than $1,000 to a 12-year-old girl who was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The robbery occurred at a Safeway store and the suspect has not been apprehended.

    Officials say many officers involved in the investigation have children involved in scouting. They donated to cover the cost of the robbery. The Union City Police Officers Association purchased all of the girl's remaining boxes of cookies.

    Sgt. Steve Mendez says officers are glad neither the girl nor her mother was injured in the robbery. He says he's glad officers were able to donate and turn the robbery into a happy story.

    Published 16 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices