Bay Area traffic has gotten so bad that many residents want it treated like an emergency with real regional solutions, according to a new survey released Friday by the Bay Area Council.

The study also showed a majority of people would be willing to pay higher taxes if it led to real transportation improvements. A new poll of residents done by the Bay Area Council also shows most people believe traffic has reached a crisis level.

The results of the study come as federal and state transportation improvement funds have declined.

Gov. Jerry Brown is pushing a proposal for increasing gas tax and vehicle fees to raise $5 billion a year for rehabbing roads and improving transportation.