Bay Area Traffic Has Reached a 'Crisis' Level: Study

By Christie Smith

    (Published Friday, March 31, 2017)

    Bay Area traffic has gotten so bad that many residents want it treated like an emergency with real regional solutions, according to a new survey released Friday by the Bay Area Council.

    The study also showed a majority of people would be willing to pay higher taxes if it led to real transportation improvements. A new poll of residents done by the Bay Area Council also shows most people believe traffic has reached a crisis level.

    The results of the study come as federal and state transportation improvement funds have declined.

    Gov. Jerry Brown is pushing a proposal for increasing gas tax and vehicle fees to raise $5 billion a year for rehabbing roads and improving transportation.

