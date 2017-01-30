Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported sex offender and a man with a $500,000 warrant out for his arrest this weekend near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The first arrest happened at approximately 5 p.m. Friday when Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro station saw a man running from the border fence by the Calexico Gran Plaza Outlets.

When agents approached the man, they determined he was not in the U.S. with proper documentation.

He was arrested and taken to the El Centro station, where record checks showed the 33-year-old Mexican national was convicted in California for sex with a minor. He received five years probation.

The undocumented immigrant, who has not been identified, will be criminally prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal as a convicted sex offender.

The following day, at approximately 7:40 p.m., agents saw a man running from the border fence heading north as they were monitoring camera systems at the Calexico station.

The man, running approximately 32 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry, was heading toward Interstate 8 at the time, agents said.

When agents arrived, they found the man, a 60-year-old Mexican national, hiding in nearby brush.

Border Patrol agents learned the man had no legal documents to be in the U.S. and he was taken to the Calexico station, where record checks uncovered the man had an outstanding $500,000 warrant for possession of drugs and a firearm out of Ventura County.

The man was turned over to the Imperial County Sheriff's Department for extradition to Ventura County.

In the 2017 fiscal year, El Centro Border Patrol agents have arrested two convicted sex offenders.