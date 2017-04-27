A man wanted for sexual assault of a minor and burglary was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers.

Santiago Flores-Martinez, 48, an undocumented Mexican citizen, was taken into custody while he was trying to enter Mexico.

A CBP officer discovered Martinez's was an exact match to a suspect wanted in Oregon on charges of sexual assault of a minor and first degree burglary.

Martinez will be turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service and extradited to Oregon to face charges.

“CBP officers routinely encounter and stop dangerous fugitives, attempting to depart the United States. Working with our law enforcement partners is not only critical but necessary in order to ensure justice is served," said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego.

