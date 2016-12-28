Border Patrol Agents Being Offered and Accepting More Bribes

NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan spoke with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent James Nielson who says that the department tries to weed out the bad apples during the extensive application process. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016)

Department of Homeland Security Employees have Accepted Millions of Dollars Worth of Bribes in Last Decade: Report

Border security along the U.S.-Mexico border has gotten a lot tighter over the years.

New tools such as drones and high tech surveillance systems have made it harder for smugglers to pass through.

It may also be the reason why more Border Patrol agents are offered bribes.

According to the New York Times, over the last 10 years, about 200 employees and contractors of different agencies that fall under the Department of Homeland Security have received nearly $15 million in bribes.

“Bribes can happen at any time,” said U.S Border Patrol Agent James Nielsen. “I personally don't want to see an agent out there taking bribes. Especially for something I work and value so hard and am so dedicated to.”

The U.S. Border Patrol is attempting to take on the issue head on—starting with its hiring process.

Applicants go through extensive background checks as they’re being considered. They are also subjected to a polygraph test to make sure they have what it takes to shut down bribes.

“We have to make sure the applicant has enough integrity to become a border patrol agent,” Nielson said.

The temptation of easy money is sometimes too appealing to ignore.

Once agents are hired, a polygraph test is not required as officers move forward and inevitably, some fall through the cracks.

“It’s about being able to identify if there is a bribe situation, and then how to handle it,” Nielsen said.

Border security received national attention during President-elect Donald Trump's campaign when "Build the Wall" became the unofficial chant. His team has promised to enforce immigration laws and increase border security. Dealing with corrupt border agents, is also part of that mix.

Border Patrol agents have a periodical called "Trust Betrayed" which includes names, photographs and crimes of corrupt agents. It’s made available to all Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBP).

“We'll post the photo and the crime committed by the agent or officer, so that everyone at CBP wide can view that and identify what that officer did," Nielson told NBC 7.

It's a way to put a spotlight on corrupt officials and also a tool to remind current officers to stay away from bribes.

“At the very minimum they lose their job,” says Nielsen. “Corrupt border agents can also face anything from felony charges to jail time.”