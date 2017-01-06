Border Patrol Rescues Special Needs Man in Ocotillo

Border Patrol agents in the El Centro Sector rescued a special needs man who wandered off in Ocotillo Thursday evening.

After receiving a call that the man had walked away from a gas station where his parents were, agents were dispatched to the area.

After speaking to the man’s parents, agents determined he had left while they were inside. They had been searching for their son for more than 20 minutes.

Agents began to search the immediate area and agents operating the Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) were told of the man’s possible location.

Camera operators located the man and reunited him with his parents.

He was uninjured and required no medical attention.

“Our infrastructure and technology plays a crucial role in enforcing our nation’s borders, however in situations like these they can also be very beneficial,” said Rodney S. Scott, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector. “Situations like these can escalate to very dangerous outcomes if not for the quick response of Border Patrol Agents.”

Since October five rescues have been attributed to the El Centro Sector.