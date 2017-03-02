Boy Robbed at Gunpoint Prompts Lawsuit Against BART

The family of a 12-year-old boy is suing BART saying there was insufficient security at the El Cerrito del Norte station when their son was robbed at gunpoint.

The incident happened last year and the boy was not hurt.

The lawsuit also claims BART did not release a suspect sketch to avoid bad publicity.

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said the agency took the case very seriously.

"We responded to the best of our ability. The boy’s mother called us to report this incident two hours after it happened," Trost said in an e-mail to NBC Bay Area. "We took a phone report and immediately assigned an investigator."

Trost added BART hired a sketch arist and shared the sketch with surrounding law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area.

"We certainly never told the family we wouldn’t share the sketch with the media 'because it would be bad publicity,' as we frequently release stories when law enforcement feels the public could assist," Trost said. "The claim we are lackadaisical in following up with allegations of crime in the system is wrong in the strongest of terms."

The lawsuit comes as BART announced ridership is down and fares may have to be increased.