It's a list Stockton, Merced and San Bernardino are not proud to be on.
The three California cities are ranked among the 50 Worst American Cities to Live In, according to 24/7 Wall St. The financial news and opinion website recently published the ranking using a formula that included comparing crime, economy and environment data.
Here's a look at the "worst" cities and where the trio of California cities ranked:
- 1. Detroit, Michigan
- 2. Birmingham, Alabama
- 3. Flint, Michigan
- 9. Merced, Calif.
- 11. San Bernardino, Calif.
- 13. Stockton, Calif.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated at 2:18 PM PDT on Jun 30, 2017