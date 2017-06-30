Stockton, Merced Named in 'Worst American Cities to Live In' List | NBC Southern California
    Stockton, Merced Named in 'Worst American Cities to Live In' List

    The rankings are based on a formula that included comparing crime, economy and environment data

    By Kirsty Fowler

      File image of a bank in Stockton, Calif.

      It's a list Stockton, Merced and San Bernardino are not proud to be on.

      The three California cities are ranked among the 50 Worst American Cities to Live In, according to 24/7 Wall St. The financial news and opinion website recently published the ranking using a formula that included comparing crime, economy and environment data.

      Here's a look at the "worst" cities and where the trio of California cities ranked:



      See the complete list here.


      Published 2 hours ago | Updated at 2:18 PM PDT on Jun 30, 2017
