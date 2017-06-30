File image of a bank in Stockton, Calif.

It's a list Stockton, Merced and San Bernardino are not proud to be on.

The three California cities are ranked among the 50 Worst American Cities to Live In, according to 24/7 Wall St. The financial news and opinion website recently published the ranking using a formula that included comparing crime, economy and environment data.

Here's a look at the "worst" cities and where the trio of California cities ranked:





1. Detroit, Michigan

2. Birmingham, Alabama

3. Flint, Michigan

9. Merced, Calif.

11. San Bernardino, Calif.

13. Stockton, Calif.





See the complete list here.



