California Man Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Buy Drug Planes

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.

A Southern California airplane broker has pleaded guilty in a scheme to launder money and buy airplanes that would be used by Mexican cartels to ferry drugs.

Hector Hernandez of Wilmington entered pleas Tuesday in San Diego to federal conspiracy charges. He could face up to 30 years in prison.

Hernandez owned Pacific Coast Aero, located at the Torrance airport.

In a plea agreement, Hernandez acknowledged helping arrange the purchase of seven small planes for export to Mexico, along with parts such as extra fuel tanks and heavy-duty tires.

Hernandez believed the money came from drug trafficking and the planes were intended for smuggling.

A co-defendant, Vicente Contreras-Amezquita, faces trial for allegedly stashing $3 million in dozens of U.S. bank accounts in order to buy some 35 planes.