Former State Senator Lucy Killea Dies at 94

An image of former Sen. Lucy Killea in 1989, from the NBC 7 Archives.

Former California Senator Lucy Killea, a member of the San Diego Woman’s Hall of Fame, has died at age 94.

Described once as a “marvelous maverick”, Killea served as a lawmaker from 1978 to 1996 at the state and local levels. She also served with the organization now known as the CIA for a decade beginning in 1946.

Sen. Toni Atkins of San Diego described her as “a titan of public service.”

“She was strong, honest, funny, whip-smart, full of integrity and fearless,” Atkins said. “A role model for young women – including me – she was proud to have put a few cracks in the glass ceiling.”

Killea served on San Diego City Council and as Deputy Mayor of San Diego before her years in the State Capitol.

She was a member of the California State Assembly for seven years beginning in 1982 and a member of the State Senate from 1989 to 1996.

Among other things, Killea helped pass legislation to implement a licensed midwife program and was a staunch pro-choice supporter.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Killea passed away in hospice Tuesday night after a cancer battle.