Former State Senator Lucy Killea Dies at 94

Former California Senator Lucy Killea, a member of the San Diego Woman’s Hall of Fame, has died at age 94.
Described once as a “marvelous maverick”, Killea served as a lawmaker from 1978 to 1996 at the state and local levels. She also served with the organization now known as the CIA for a decade beginning in 1946.
Sen. Toni Atkins of San Diego described her as “a titan of public service.”
“She was strong, honest, funny, whip-smart, full of integrity and fearless,” Atkins said. “A role model for young women – including me – she was proud to have put a few cracks in the glass ceiling.”
Killea served on San Diego City Council and as Deputy Mayor of San Diego before her years in the State Capitol.
She was a member of the California State Assembly for seven years beginning in 1982 and a member of the State Senate from 1989 to 1996.
Among other things, Killea helped pass legislation to implement a licensed midwife program and was a staunch pro-choice supporter.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Killea passed away in hospice Tuesday night after a cancer battle.