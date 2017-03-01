California Snowpack Through the Years

California's Sierra Nevada snowpack is a critical factor in the state's water supply. The snow along the 400-mile mountain range melts in the spring in a traditional wet season, runs off into reservoirs ahead of the state's dry, hot summers and provides about 30 percent of California's water. This year's snowpack was 188 percent of average for March 1, according to electronic readings -- that's the highest it's been in years. The state has benefitted from several strong storms that have knocked out drought conditions in parts of California after a five-year dry spell. Hundreds of sites around California each year are measured to give water resources planners and idea of what California can expect for its water supply. Below, a look at those surveys and the results they produced, dating back to the 1950s.