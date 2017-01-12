NBC 7's Artie Ojeda is outside of Chargers Park where fans set fire to a pile of fan memorabilia that had been growing throughout the day. (Published 2 hours ago)

One San Diego Chargers fan was taken into custody after the fan set fire to a pile of memorabilia.

Since news of the team's move to Los Angeles Thursday morning, Chargers' fans have expressed their disappointment by throwing away their team gear, right at the doorstep of team headquarters.

Fan frustration reached a boiling point just after 6 p.m. Thursday when one fan set a large pile of clothing - old jerseys, shirts and other gear - and watched it burn.

The fan was quickly taken into custody and the fire put out by security officials.

The incident was captured on video. Warning: the video may contain adult language.

No further information was available.