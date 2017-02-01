Chargers Officially Terminate Lease With San Diego

The Chargers paid more than $12 million to the city of San Diego to officially end their lease agreement for Qualcomm Stadium on Monday.

The Chargers have until July 31, 2017 to vacate the premises of Chargers Park.

The team plans to use a temporary headquarters in Costa Mesa before playing the coming 2017-18 NFL season at the StubHub Center, which currently serves as the Major League Soccer home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The early termination notice was expected when the team announced it was moving to Los Angeles in early January.

February 1st was the earliest the Chargers could officially end their lease agreement after announcing their relocation.