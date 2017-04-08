Debi Puente was last seen at a bar in Grantville on March 28 where she went out with friends after work. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports.

Three days after their mother’s car was found on Santa Cruz Avenue in Ocean Beach, her children were out putting up missing posters and talking to people to see if anyone has seen her.

Debi Puente was last seen at a bar in Grantville on March 28, when she went out with friends after work. She was supposed to be at work on Friday, but never showed up. Her children say she was reliable and wouldn’t miss work without calling in.

“[I worry] that she’s dead, that she’s hurt,” daughter Ashleigh Puente tells NBC 7.

Puente says everyone is coming together to try to find her mother.

“We’re in a situation [where] we can’t help her, I mean, there’s so many scenarios running through our heads right now,” she says. “[We’re] trying to be realistic while focusing on the positive at the same time.”

When police found Puente’s car on Wednesday there was a parking ticket dated March 30. Police say there’s no evidence of foul play, but her children say missing work isn’t like her. They hope that people and businesses in the Ocean Beach area will be able to help find their mother, and they plan on posting signs downtown on Sunday.

"It's crazy, it's overwhelming to see her face on a 'missing' flier," Ashleigh says.

Puente is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 115 pounds and has a large mole on her left cheek bone under her eye. Police do not know what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or Detective Shelly Luna at the SDPD Missing Person’s Unit (619) 531-2277.