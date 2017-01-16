Many Hillary Clinton supporters who thought they would be witnessing history on Friday are finding themselves locked into non-refundable hotel rooms they booked well in advance of the November election results. Peggy Bunker reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Morgan Hill-resident Jordan Kamperman is one of those Clinton supporters facing the possibility of losing thousands of dollars on a Washington, D.C. hotel for Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump.

Kamperman, who paid $3,000 for two hotel rooms for three nights, has posted on Craigslist asking anyone to take the rooms off her hands. She is not alone.

There are many other listings by Clinton supporters looking to rid themselves of hotel rooms they booked..

"Now we have the fun task of offloading two pretty expensive hotel rooms for inauguration weekend," said. "And we're just not having any luck doing that."

Chad Norcia and his partner, Juan Hernandez, actively campaigned for Donald Trump and reserved their hotel room months ago in Arlington.

As a thank you for working the campaign., they were recently invited to the inauguration.

"We're one of only two people in all of Santa Clara County to even receive these tickets and this invitation," Norcia said.

Meanwhile, Kamperman said a potential $3,000 bill for two unused hotel rooms in painful. But in the grand scheme of things, it is the election outcome that bothers her more.

"It was really, really important for us as a family as we were going to make this women's pilgrimate to DC," she said.