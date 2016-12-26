The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescued a 50-year-old man experiencing a medical emergency on a cruise ship to the southwest of San Diego on Christmas day, U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

Watch standers received reports from the crew on the Carnival Inspiration cruise ship that a male passenger appeared to be having a heart attack, at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego's sector of USCG.

The 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RBM) crew launched after the Coast Guard duty flight surgeon requested emergency medical evaluation for the patient, said USCG officials. Once the crew arrived on scene, they safely transported the man, his wife and a nurse from the cruise ship.

At aproximately 11 p.m., the RBM crew returned to the Coast Guard's San Diego station, and the patient was taken to awaiting Emergency Medical Service (EMS), said USCG officials.

Then, the man was taken to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, according to the USCG. No further information was yet available on the man's condition.