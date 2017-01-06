Community Comes Together to Raise Funds for 8-Year-Old Who Battled Cancer | NBC Southern California
Community Comes Together to Raise Funds for 8-Year-Old Who Battled Cancer

By Samantha Tatro and Candice Nguyen

    Julia Davidson

    One local San Diego brewery is cracking up a special brew to help a girl who battled an aggressive form of cancer. 

    At 6 years old, Julia Davidson was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer attacking her bone marrow: neuroblastoma. 

    For the next year and a half, Julia underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and several trips to specialists around the nation. 

    Julia is now in remission, but her family is facing a mountain of medical bills. 

    Jeff Swem, a brewer at 32 North Brewery, is good friends with Julia's father and approached the owner of the brewery about finding a way to help them out. 

    "I went to our owner and said, can we do something, can we do an event one night, where we give $1 back for every pint we pour. He said, 'Let's go all out, let's name it after her,'" Swem said.

    On Thursday, the brewery held a special fundraiser, cracking open kegs of a special brew named for Julia - with proceeds going directly to her family. 

    "This particular fundraiser was originally Jeff's idea to step up and see what they can do for us, and it's incredible," said Todd Davidson, Julia's father.

    The beer is a dark Belgian-style ale with Candi-sugar sweetness that finishes strong - just like Julia. 

    A portion of the funds from the sale of the beer across San Diego County will go to directly the family. 

    To help support Julia's family, click here to donate to a GoFundMe account set up by the family

