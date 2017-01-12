Concerns Bubble Up in Guerneville After Gas Main Leak

An underground break in a gas main line along flooded Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville has residents on edge while they wait for their local gas company to bring in excavators to fix the issue. Pete Suratos reports. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Concerns in waterlogged Guerneville were bubbling up, perhaps more than usual on Thursday, after rains pounded their town and a gas main line broke – the liquid was seen and heard gurgling through the street and sidewalks.

Ferrellgas representatives told NBC Bay Area by phone that they were aware of the problem and would send excavators to inspect and fix the underground break along Old Cazadero Road.

Gas company reps also said they were aware of plenty of propane tanks uprooted from the flooded properties that were floating about the tiny Sonoma County town. They are trying to round those errant tanks up, too.

For residents like Zachary Duvall, the repair work couldn’t come too soon.

"I've been told by some of the people around here that some kids here at night have been trying to light it on fire," he said. "That makes it a much bigger issue. If a spark took to that, there's no telling how big it would go up."