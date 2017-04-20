Main Gate Closed at NAS North Island Due to Police Activity

File image of NAS North Island just west of downtown San Diego.

The main gate at Naval Air Station North Island has been closed due to law enforcement activity, U.S. Navy officials said in an alert.

The gate at 3rd and Alameda was closed as of 6 a.m. Thursday, according to Coronado police.

No details were given on what prompted the closure on NAS North Island.

All traffic was being diverted to the Ocean gate and carrier gate, officials said.

No other information was available.

