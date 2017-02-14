Carol and Joe Allen, who renewed their vows days after their 60th wedding anniversary, on Valentine's Day.

It was a very special Valentine's Day for one San Diego couple, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows on Valentine's Day in Escondido.

Carol and Joe Allen first met more than 60 years ago on a blind date, set up through mutual friends.

The couple hit it off and ended up tying the knot after six months.

"We knew each other for six months when we got married, but you learn a lot about each other in six months," Carol said.

The couple celebrated their anniversary late last week, and the staff at Felicita Vida Senior Living Center in Escondido decided to throw them a party so they could renew their vows.

In just a few days, the team there put together a celebration with friends and family in the living center's courtyard.

The special Valentine's Day ceremony makes all the Valentine's Day that much more special for the Iowa and Maine natives, Carol said.

"Who would’ve thought 60 years ago, we’d be sitting here today?" Carol said. "His health isn’t that good, but we’re living with it."

Carol said her husband is a wonderful father and husband.

"I don’t have any complaints," she said. "I’m happy with my 60 years."

And the secret to making a marriage last for 60 years?

"Commitment," said Carol. "Commitment. Lots of give and take."