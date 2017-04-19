Mark Kettl sent NBC 7 the following video taken by his daughter Megan. She had been hiking with a friend along Torrey Pines Tuesday morning when they came across a rattlesnake.

San Diego's beautiful weather this week is bringing many people out to the hiking trails.

But one couple found themselves face to face with a surprise guest--a large rattlesnake.

The couple was hiking at Torrey Pines Tuesday afternoon when they encountered the snake.

In the video, the rattlesnake can be seen slithering out of a brush area one side of the trail to the other.

The video was sent to NBC 7 by the young woman's father, Mark Kettl.

According to the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve website, rattlesnakes are very common near the trails and are more active on warmer days

The website states: "While visitors are unlikely to encounter a rattlesnake, they should always watch where they are walking, the same precaution as in all undeveloped areas in Southern California."