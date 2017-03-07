Firefighters Rescue Horse Stuck in Soft Sand in Santa Cruz

Firefighters have rescued a horse which got stuck in soft sand in Santa Cruz Tuesday, Santa Cruz fire officials said.

A tweet from CalFire, Santa Cruz Unit around 3 p.m. said the horse couldn't get out after getting stuck up to its chest in soft sand from the recent rains which flooded parts of the Bay Area. Both Cal Fire and Felton Fire units responded to the rescue.

CalFire tweeted out photos of the rescue, which showed the horse stuck in the mud. Rescue crews were able to divert the water from the sand, after which the horse was able to walk out of the area unhurt.

#WilderIncident update Horse reported stuck in mud and unable to get out. Santa Cruz Co Fire, @CALFIRECZU and Felton Fire responding — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) March 7, 2017