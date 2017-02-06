Mother-in-Law Convicted of Murder in Fallbrook Man's Death

Cynthia Cdebaca smiled as the jury was polled following the verdict Monday.

Jurors convicted a Fallbrook woman of first-degree murder Monday after she shot her son-in-law 15 times, stopping twice to reload.

Cynthia Cdebaca told investigators if her son-in-law were alive she would kill him again.

The victim, Geoward Flores Eustaquio, 53, was shot and killed inside his home on Braemer Terrace in the gated community of Peppertree Park on February 11, 2014.

Eustaquio made a comment about his mother-in-law's clothing just before the shooting, Deputy District Attorney Tracy Prior said.

After the remark, Cdebaca walked upstairs, grabbed a gun and fired 10 rounds at Eustaquio from outside the house and five rounds at him from inside, the prosecutor said.

Eustaquio tried to lock a door and get help, Prior said at a pre-trial hearing.

"She was able to get inside the residence and as he bled on the floor, she stood over him and shot four more shots,” Prior said.

The defendant tossed the gun into a drainage ditch, prosecutors said. She then went to Denny's for breakfast, gambled at Pechanga Resort & Casino, purchased cigarettes at a liquor store and visited her favorite coffee shop in Fallbrook.

That's where San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies caught up with her and arrested her.

Deputy District Attorney Keith Watanabe called the crime "cold blooded."

“This was a woman who had no remorse and was, quite frankly, happy she had killed her son-in-law, happy to find he was dead on the floor of his own home,” Watanbe said.

Defense attorney William Stone said it's a sad case with no happy ending for anyone involved.

Stone said his client's daughter holds no ill will toward her mother.

The victim's two adult sons, Jordan and Keanu, told NBC 7 they thought their father's personality and opinions on raising children may have led to the violence.

Eustaquio was a military reservist, a real estate agent and a rugby coach for local kids including students at Potter Middle School.

Cdebaca, who lived in a granny flat above the home's garage, was arrested on the day of the shooting which was also her 63rd birthday.

Prosecutors said Cdebaca had purchased the .38-caliber gun two weeks prior to the deadly shooting.

Cdebaca will face a sentence of 50 years to life when she's sentenced on March 23.