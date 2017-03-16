An undated photo of Mila the African elephant at the San Diego Zoo.

Mila, the elephant found dead at the San Diego Zoo earlier this week, had no known medical issues, NBC 7 has learned.

The death of the 45-year-old elephant was sudden; zoo officials do not suspect any foul play. They are looking into the possibility she died from a stroke or a heart attack, a source close to the situation told NBC 7.

Mila was found by zoo animal care staff unresponsive inside the elephant enclosure on Tuesday morning.

A necropsy will be performed to determine the animal’s official cause of death.

Mila came to the San Diego Zoo in November 2013. Before being moved to San Diego, Mila lived at the Franklin Zoo in New Zealand.

African elephants have a life expectancy of between 40 and 60 years; those in captivity tend to live longer.