A lawyer for the widow of the Orlando gunman filed court papers on Tuesday, seeking that Noor Salman be allowed to move to Florida and live with her mother as she awaits trial for allegedly aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people in the country’s worst mass shooting in history.

A judge will listen to the arguments Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Oakland.

The 16-page motion seeking Salman’s conditional release, also for the first time details her background as an abused wife and what she thought was happening in the days and weeks before the massacre in which her husband was killed by police. Her defense paints her as an unwitting, unloved wife who had no idea what her husband — her second one — was up to.

Federal prosecutors have charged Salman with obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting her husband. They are seeking her extradition to Florida, where the case will be tried. She had plead not guilty.

Charles D. Swift, a lawyer for the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America in Richardson, Texas, wrote said that Mateen was the one who attacked the Pulse Nightclub in June, and that the media have “erroneously” reported that his widow, Salman, drove him to the club on a purported scouting trip.

Instead, Swift said that the evidence will show that the trip actually occurred while the family had been babysitting a relative and her husband drove by the nightclub on their way home one night.

She didn’t have a driver’s license and was a “reluctant passenger” who wanted to go home. The defense also said Salman was present when Mateen was buying ammunition at a local Walmart but only because she thought they were there to make copies of keys for their condo. While they were there, according to the motion, she shopping for a toy for their son while he was in the sporting goods section. When she asked her husband why he was buying ammunition, he said he needed to train for his job as a security guard.

Because she was not privy or party to the attack, Swift is asking Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu for Salmanr to be released into the custody of her mother Ekbal Salman or her uncle, Abdallah Salman. She would be required to live in Florida, which her mother said she is willing to live there temporarily as she awaits trial. The case is being prosecuted there, but is being argued in Oakland, as Salman, a 30-year-old mother of Palestinian descent, was arrested in her mother’s Rodeo home on Jan. 16 by FBI agents.

In the motion hoping to sway the judge, Swift described Salman's early childhood.

She was born in Richmond, grew up in Rodeo, and is one of four daughters of a business owner.

She was raised a Muslim but did not grow up with strong religious convictions. She never fasted, wore a hijab or studied Islam. She never expressed interest in politics.

She struggled with learning disabilities and was enrolled in special education classes. She attended Heald College and earned an associated degree in medical administration. As for work, she has been a baby sitter, a teacher’s aide and she worked as a cashier in her father’s store.

In letters to the court, family described her as “simple,” “obedient” and “childlike.”

Salman had an arranged marriage at age 19 to a man from her father’s hometown. He was physically abusive toward her, the court papers allege.

In 2009, she divorced and moved in with her mother. She worked at K-Mart. In 2011, she met Mateen on an online dating site. They married and moved from California to Fort Pierce, Florida, in a condominium owned by Mateen’s mother. Six months into the marriage, and while she was pregnant, Mateen became violent and abusive, the defense alleges. He threatened to kill her if she left and he would take their son. He was abusing steroids.

At several points during their marriage, Noor witnessed Mateen questioned by the FBI. She later learned the interview was about statements of support concerning terrorist organizations, which Mateen had made while working as a courthouse security guard, according to documents. And she had watched him watching violent videos from the Middle East online. When she asked him about this, he threatened her to stay out of his business.

In the weeks before the attack, Mateen had a sudden turn of behavior. For the first time, he agreed to take a family trip to California so she could visit her mother. He allowed her to get a driver’s license, He bought her an engagement ring and earrings. He gave her spending money. He vowed things would be different.

On June 11, Mateen came home from work as a security guard and told her he had bought tickets for the trip and wanted to take their son for a treat. He told her that he was going out fo the night but she could use the car; he had rented one. She asked him to stay. He insisted he had to see a friend. After he left, Noor took her son to Appleby’s and she bought him a Father’s Day card.

The next day, Mateen entered the Pulse Night Club with a semi-automatic weapon and killed 49 people and injured more than 50 more.

He reportedly said he was a member of Hezbollah and was inspired by an American suicide bomber with al-Nusra and he was attacking the gay club in the name of ISIS.

While he was unleashing bullets, Noor was home, sleeping with her 3-year-old son.

Her mother-in-law woke her up.

Mateen was supposed to have stopped by their house that night. It was Ramadan. But he never showed up. Did Noor know where he was?

Salman said she’d call him. She tried, but got no answer.

She texted him: Where are you?

He replied: Do you see what’s happening?

She said: No.

He replied: I love you babe.

That was the last communication they had.